Madhya Pradesh govt willing to support investors even beyond policies: CM Yadav invites industrialists in Kolkata

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that the state government is willing to work with industrialists in a positive attitude and the state welcomes them with open arms for the investment.



CM Yadav was addressing the inaugural function of an interactive session on the theme, investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh, organised at Hotel JW Marriott in Kolkata of West Bengal on Friday as part of the initiative, Invest Madhya Pradesh ahead of the Global Investors Summit scheduled on 7-8 February next year in Bhopal.

The session was as part of discussions with industrialists through road shows in the major industrial cities of the country. Before this, the CM has held such sessions in Mumbai, Coimbatore and Bengaluru.

The objective of the roadshows to increase investment and industrial activities in all regions of the state for balanced economic development of all regions of the state.

“A govt should go on equal footing with industrialists for development so the state is willing to support investors even out-of-the-policies”, CM Yadav said. He said that Indians are world leaders in terms of intelligence, ability, and competence, but positive thinking, coordination, supportive environment and favourableness of the govt are essential to achieve success. “There are ample possibilities for all industrial sectors in Madhya Pradesh. The state invites entrepreneurship and creativity of people from all areas”, the CM said.

The state govt is ready to provide all possible cooperation and assistance in all sectors like readymade garments, mining, energy, tourism, MSME, chemical, food processing, cement, renewable energy, heavy industries etc, CM Yadav further said.

“The industrial policies of the state are flexible and inclusive so the state is eager to welcome industries with an open heart”, he added.

CM Yadav emphasised that due to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India became the fifth-largest global economy, jumping from 11th position, and the PM is striving to make it at third rank.

CM Yadav held one-to-one meetings with industrialists and roundtable discussions with steel wire/alloy, hosiery and garments manufacturers, and on opportunities in the logistic sectors.

Investors appreciated industry-friendly environment of MP

4President of CII and MD ITC Sanjiv Puri, who is operating industries in Madhya Pradesh shared his experiences regarding the state’s industrial-friendly environment and appreciated the policies.

4MD and CEO of MP Birla Group Sandip Ghosh announced that a cement unit will soon be set up in Badnagar, Ujjain at Rs 3,500 crore, saying that his group has the maximum investment in MP.

4MD of Swara Hygiene Pvt Ltd Alok Birla also addressed the summit stating that Madhya Pradesh is a land of opportunities along with operational ease and peace. He said he has shifted its entire business from Kolkata to Indore.

4Chairman of West Bengal Region CII and MD Tata Steels Down Stream Sandeep Kumar also addressed the event.

At the outset of the summit, PS Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Raghvendra Singh gave a presentation on the state’s industrial policies, better infrastructure, stable administrative support and incentives offered to investors.

Other high-ranking officials of various related departments also gave presentations on opportunities available in the state, they were Sanjay Dubey, Navneet Mohan Kothari, Anurag Choudhary and Bidisha Mukherjee.

About 700 delegates from India and abroad and consulates and representatives of many countries participated in the event.