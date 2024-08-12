Madhya Pradesh govt transfers 47 bureaucrats

Bhopal: In a significant bureaucratic reshuffle, the Mohan Yadav-led Madhya Pradesh government transferred 26 IAS and 21 IPS officers late Saturday night, including the appointment of new Collectors and Superintendents of Police in eight districts each.



According to the government order, IAS officers Kedar Singh (2012 batch), Somesh Mishra (2013), Dr Girish Kumar Mishra (2013) and Raushan Kumar Singh, Harshal Pancholi, Mrinal Meena, Harsh Singh, Himanshu Chandra (all 2015 batch) were appointed as the district collectors of Shahdol, Mandla, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Anuppur, Balaghat, Dindori and Neemuch respectively.

The reshuffle saw the appointment of five IAS officers from the 2015 batch to collector positions for the first time, including Raushan, Harshal, Mrinal, Harsh, and Himanshu.

In another order, the SPs of eight districts were changed. IPS officers, Rasna Thakur, Nagendra Singh, Samir Saurabh, Virendra Jain, Sundar Singh Kanesh, Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Moti-Ur-Rehman and Abhishekh Anand were made Superintendent of Police of Mauganj, Balaghat, Morena, Sheopur, Pandhurna, Raisen, Anuppur and Mandsaur districts respectively.

Anshul Gupta (2016 batch IAS), currently posted as deputy secretary to the Chief Minister was appointed director of the Madhya Pradesh Public Relations Department in place of Roshan Singh.

In the prominent changes, senior Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officers, Sachin Sinha (1995 batch) and Sanjeev Kumar Jha (1996 batch) were transferred to the Revenue Board, Gwalior as the member (Administrative) and member respectively.

Similarly, Umakant Umrao and Sonali Wayangankar were shifted to Principal Secretary in the Labour and Social Justice Departments, respectively. Sanjeev Singh, a 2005 batch IAS, was appointed as the Divisional Commissioner of Bhopal.

DC Sagar, a 1992-batch IPS officer, was made the Additional Director General of Police (Complaint) at PHQ, Bhopal shifting from ADG Shahdol range while Anurag Sharma (2006 batch IPS) was sent in his place.

Among the IPS officers, Krishnaveni Desavatu, Amit Sanghi, Atul Singh and Sidharth Bahuguna were made DIG SAF (Central Range) Bhopal, Gwalior Range, SAF Jabalpur Range and Khargone Range, respectively.

The reshuffle marks a notable shift in key positions, including the elevation of several officers to higher ranks and the reassignment of responsibilities, aiming to enhance administrative efficiency and address regional needs.