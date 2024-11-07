Madhya Pradesh govt sets up ‘high-level task force’ to drive Simhastha 2028 preparations

Bhopal: Ahead of the Simhastha 2028 to be held in Ujjain, the Madhya Pradesh government has formed a ‘high-level task force’ to accelerate preparations for the religious event considering the anticipated influx.

The formation of the task force reflects a commitment of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s government to comprehensive development in Ujjain and its outskirts for the preparations of the event.

CM Yadav said that Rs 500 crore has been allocated for the 2024-25 fiscal year to initiate critical infrastructure in the ancient city, and for the purification of the holy river, Kshipra, a Kanh-Close Duct project worth Rs 599 crore is underway ahead of the grand religious event. In addition, new four-lane roads and bridges are being built to enhance transportation within Ujjain, easing access for pilgrims, Yadav said.

Highlighting the ongoing infrastructure projects focused on transportation and city beautification, the CM said special arrangements are being made for elderly devotees to ensure easy access to ghats and religious sites along the Kshipra River.

The Chief Minister has recently announced that the state government has taken the initiative to allot lands to seers-saints for building permanent ashrams in Ujjain, in the line of Haridwar. He instructed the concerned officials to ensure the implementation of the initiative before the Simhasth Mela to be held in 2028.

The land will be allotted to Mahamandaleshwars, saints, and mahants from all 13 Akharas, further boosting Ujjain’s appeal as a religious tourism destination, the CM said.

Yadav stated that the preparations for the Simhastha are designed to position Ujjain as a major religious tourism hub on the global stage.

The CM added that a helipad is planned for Sadawal to facilitate access to Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple and Ujjain’s airstrip will be upgraded into a full airport. Road expansions will link rural areas to main thoroughfares, enhancing connectivity, he said.

For the benefit of Simhastha pilgrims and residents, the government has approved Rs 62 crore for durable power infrastructure projects, including a modern electricity grid, new power lines, interconnections, and substations.

Development works worth Rs 658 crore have been started across the city, including road networks connecting the city with nearby religious and pilgrimage sites.

Since the development of Mahakal Lok, Ujjain has gained significant global recognition. The number of devotees is steadily rising.

“With Simhastha-2028 on the horizon, we are taking every measure to ensure the convenience and safety of all visitors,” Yadav stated.