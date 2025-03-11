‘Madhya Pradesh govt in mission mode for welfare of poor, youth, farmers, women’

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel said in his address during the first day of the state Assembly’s Budget session on Monday that the state government is working in mission mode for the welfare of the poor, youth, farmers and women, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of empowering GYAN (G-Gareeb, Y-Yuva, A-Annadata, and N-Naari).

During the 15-day session, 9 sittings will be held, and 2,939 queries have been received. Additionally, 118 notices for calling attention, 1 for an adjournment motion, 24 for private member resolutions, and 13 for Zero Hours discussions have been submitted.

During the address, the governor highlighted the state government’s achievements over the past year and outlined plans.

Governor Patel emphasised that the investment proposals worth over Rs 30 Lakh crore have been received so far during GIS, RICs and roadshows, and efforts are underway to bring them to fruition.

In his address, the Governor referenced the policy decisions and welfare schemes implemented by PM Modi-led Central government for the inclusive development of the country. The Governor spoke about the river linking projects, particularly the Ken-Betwa project, which will ensure drinking water and irrigation in 10 districts in the Bundelkhand region.

The modified Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal (PKC) river linking project will benefit 11 districts in the Malwa region. Both projects will benefit not only Madhya Pradesh but also Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, he said. Additionally, power connections are being offered to farmers at just Rs 5.

Referring to the GYAN mantra coined by PM Modi, Governor Patel said the state government is in mission mode for empowering the poor, youth, farmers, and women.

The Governor said the government is providing Rs 6,000 to 80 lakh farmers through DBT. This year, the state has transferred Rs 1,624 crore directly to farmers’ accounts. Under the scheme, Rs 4,000 crore had been transferred during the past year.

The Governor mentioned that the state government will procure wheat at Rs 2,600 per quintal from March 15. Additionally, the Madhya Pradesh government will provide Rs 4,000 per hectare to paddy farmers.

The irrigation facility in the state will reach 100 lakh targeted hectares by 2028-29, up from the existing 50 lakh hectares, he added.

The Governor said the government will provide 30 Lakh solar pumps to farmers in the upcoming three years.

The Governor stated that meritorious students received laptops and scooties. A total of 89,710 students were credited with Rs 224 crore.

He highlighted that 36 lakh houses under PM Awas Yojana have been completed, with 13 lakh more under construction. The Central government has set a target of 11.86 lakh additional houses.

CM Yadav: Governor’s address highlights development roadmap

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav thanked the Governor for his address, noting it effectively outlined the state government’s policy and vision.

He mentioned that a detailed discussion would take place in the Assembly on Tuesday.

Yadav also stated that the upcoming state budget, to be presented on March 12, would reflect the people’s aspirations and emphasized that the success of the Global Investors Summit has driven Madhya Pradesh’s industrialization and economic growth.

LoP Singhar accuses government of avoiding discussions in the House

Earlier, Opposition Congress members, led by Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar, protested against the government’s frequent short Assembly sessions by wearing black masks and carrying placards.

The Congress MLAs staged a demonstration in front of the Gandhi statue, demanding an extended session. Singhar accused the government of avoiding discussions on important public issues.