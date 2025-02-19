Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit to be Bhopal’s first landmark event

Bhopal: For the first time, the 8th edition of Madhya Pradesh’s Global Investors Summit (GIS) will be organised in Bhopal on February 24-25. This will be a landmark business event, with key industry leaders and experts from across the world expected to attend.

Chairing a meeting of the top committee on the well-organised and successful conduct of GIS on Tuesday, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the two-day business event and also launch Madhya Pradesh’s latest industrial policies. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the event’s valedictory session.

The Chief Minister further mentioned that the Prime Minister will also inspect the MP Experience Zone at the GIS venue. This zone will feature an immersive digital walkthrough showcasing Madhya Pradesh’s heritage, its progress to date, and its future aspirations in a coordinated presentation.

The city is being dressed up like a bride to welcome investors and industry leaders. Preparations for the GIS, to be held at the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Sangrahalay in the state capital, are progressing rapidly.

CM Yadav emphasised that the GIS is being organised to strengthen Madhya Pradesh’s economy and attract both domestic and foreign investors. To make the event historic, the CM is leaving no stone unturned and is personally overseeing the comprehensive preparations.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the importance of effectively presenting the state’s investor-friendly industrial policies, the vast infrastructure available for industries in Madhya Pradesh, and the investment opportunities to attract investors. He stressed that the state must provide all necessary assistance and facilities to make Madhya Pradesh an “industry-friendly” state.

With the launch of the new industry-friendly policies, the summit is expected to be a milestone in the state’s industrial and economic growth, creating employment opportunities, and marking a historic event, an official said.

According to sources, key business leaders and industry experts from across the world are expected to participate in the event, including Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani. Industry representatives and entrepreneurs will also attend, sharing their experiences and discussing industrial investment and economic development prospects.

For the first time, the Pravasi MP Summit will be held, and Friends of MP groups from several countries will join the event. Earlier, the GIS was held in Indore.

The event is expected to attract over 500 NRIs from more than 15 countries, including significant delegations from the UK, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Japan.

The Department of Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion will organise the event, aiming to showcase the state’s favourable investment climate and robust industrial infrastructure, offering a platform for potential collaborations.

The summit will focus on key sectors such as renewable energy, aerospace and defence, pharmaceuticals, medical devices and healthcare, tourism, semiconductors, textiles, and IT/ITeS. It will feature a series of exhibitions, expos, summits, and sessions designed to foster discussions on emerging markets and trends, as well as explore ways to leverage the investment potential of Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh has been actively promoting itself as a prime investment destination, highlighting its strategic central location, extensive infrastructure, and investor-friendly policies.



