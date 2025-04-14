Madhya Pradesh Dairy Federation and NDDB join hands to improve milk producers’ earnings

Bhopal: In a significant move, the Madhya Pradesh State Co-operative Dairy Federation (SCDF) and the state’s six other federations signed an agreement with the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) to enhance the income of the state’s dairy farmers.

The pact took place in the presence of Union Home and Co-operative minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav during a state-level cooperative conference held in Bhopal on Sunday.

Addressing the meet, Shah said the co-operative movement had remained in shambles in the country as laws were earlier not tweaked accordingly.

“But after 75 years of independence, the co-operative ministry was formed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to boost this movement, which has gained traction”, he said.

Shah said no thought was given by the previous governments to bolster the co-operative sector.

“Madhya Pradesh has a lot of possibilities in the agriculture, animal husbandry and co-operative sectors. A lot of works needs to be done to exploit these possibilities”, the Minister said.

Shah said 100 per cent computerisation of PACS (primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies) in Madhya Pradesh was a remarkable achievement and a reflection of the state’s efficient governance. He lauded MP for becoming the top-performing state in the country in the PACS’s computerisation.

Shah highlighted that Madhya Pradesh produces 5.5 crore litres of milk daily, contributing 9 per cent to the national output, and called for the expansion of cooperative and dairy activities to at least 50 per cent of villages. “This is a golden opportunity to revitalise the cooperative movement. The Centre is committed to standing firmly with the farmers of Madhya Pradesh,” he said.

Shah emphasised the Centre’s push for modernisation, citing the Rs 2,500 crore fund allocated for PACS computerisation and integration with district and state cooperative banks and NABARD.

Highlighting structural reforms, Shah said model by-laws for PACS have been adopted nationwide and multipurpose PACS now engage in over 30 commercial activities including fuel stations and public utility services.

After the pact, the NDDB, Anand will manage the operations of the SCDF and other six other state’s co-operative federations, but the federation’s brand ‘Sanchi’ will not be changed.

On this occasion, CM Yadav said the state government is working to raise milk production from 9 to 20 percent of the national share. He also announced plans for “Gokul homes” in every household and subsidies for cattle rearing.

Yadav said that the agreements will open new avenues of opportunities in the state. The state government is promoting cooperative activities through multipurpose societies and has made several decisions for the welfare of the weaker sections, he said. “Soon, petrol pumps, medical stores, and other enterprises will be run by cooperative societies,” the CM said.

“Dairy farming is a proven source of income enhancement in households. Efforts are being made to promote cattle rearing and milk production. Subsidies have been arranged for cattle farming,” Yadav said. The government will procure milk from farmers to improve their livelihoods, he further said. said.

MP currently ranks third in milk production in the country, after Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The MoUs are aligned with “White Revolution 2.0” and will promote women’s empowerment and higher farmer earnings through improved marketing and training initiatives.