Madhya Pradesh: Congress launches ‘Jan Akrosh Yatra’ to highlight failure of BJP-led state government

BHOPAL: In poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, Congress on Tuesday launched a 15-day-long ‘Jan Akrosh Yatra’ (JAY), a mass public outreach campaign exposing the failure of BJP-rule state government, from seven different places of the state. The Assembly elections are due in November this year.



At the launch of the Yatra, MP Congress chief Kamal Nath said that the party started the JAY on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi with the aim to express the pain and suffering of the oppressed people due to the 18-year-long misrule of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government.

Highlighting the outrage of the people of the state, Nath wrote on his official social media platforms that the yatra is against reducing the income of farmers, making the sisters and daughters unsafe, taking away employment from the youth, imposing inflation and the 50% commission rule going on in Madhya Pradesh.

Seven different Congress leaders, including former PCC chief and ex-union minister Arun Yadav, CWC member Kamleshwar Patel, Dr Govind Singh, Suresh Pachaouri, Ajay Singh, Kantilal Bhuria and Jeetu Patwari are leading the yatra across the seven routes. All the leaders offered prayers at various temples in their areas to seek blessings before setting off on the yatra on their respective routes.

During the 15 days, the Yatras will collectively be covering 11,400 kilometres across all 230 Assembly segments in the state, during 15 days.

“A huge public support for the Yatra is witnessed across the state, it shows that the people of the state are angry with the 18-year-long Shivraj-led rule and they will uproot the BJP’s state government in the upcoming polls”, AICC co in charge for the state Shiv Bhatia told Millennium Post.

The dissatisfaction among people against the 18-year rule of Shivraj Singh Chouhan has turned into ‘Jan Akrosh’ and the state is witnessing severe anarchy, crime, fear, atrocities and looting, Bhatia said.

Arun Yadav offered prayers at Lord Shrijagehswar Dham in Bandakpur in the Damoh district before launching the yatra’s Bundelkhand region. Bhuria launched the yatra from Khargone. Kamleshwar Patel is leading the yatra in the Vindhya region from Chitrangi. LoP Govind Singh began the yatra from Sheopur along with Shiv Bhatia in the Chambal region.