Madhya Pradesh committed to conserve water with public participation: CM Yadav

Bhopal: In a significant event in Surat, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday proudly highlighted the state’s role as the origin of the nation’s major rivers and reaffirmed its commitment to water conservation efforts.



Speaking at the “Jal Sanchay-Jan Bhaagidaari-Jan Andolan” programme, part of the National Water Mission’s “Catch the Rain” campaign, Yadav underscored Madhya Pradesh’s achievements in river linking and water conservation.

Madhya Pradesh has become the first state to implement river-linking projects under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision as the Ken-Betwa and Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal link projects have been launched in the state, CM Yadav said.

Yadav underscored Madhya Pradesh’s pride as the origin of some of the country’s most vital rivers. He noted that the state is home to the Narmada, Tapti, Son, and Chambal rivers, which not only benefit the state but also bring prosperity to neighbouring Gujarat, Bihar, and Rajasthan.

Reiterating the state’s commitment to the campaign, ‘Catch the Rain’, CM Yadav said that Madhya Pradesh has renovated over 10,000 water bodies including ponds, lakes, wells, and step wells in 3,500 villages, significantly boosting the state’s water storage capacity.

Union Minister for Jal Shakti, C.R. Patil, praised Madhya Pradesh’s support in the river linking campaign and commended the people’s efforts for water conservation, highlighting the initiative to construct 14,000 borewells across 3,500 villages for groundwater harvesting.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma, and Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary also addressed the programme, sharing insights on water conservation initiatives.