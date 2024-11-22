Madhya Pradesh CM Yadav lays foundation stone for state’s first ‘Medicity’ in Ujjain

bhopal: In a landmark step towards enhancing healthcare infrastructure, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav laid the foundation stone for the state’s first ‘Medicity’ in Ujjain on Thursday.

The project, with an estimated cost of Rs 592.30 crore, is set to establish Ujjain as a hub of world-class healthcare facilities and medical education.

Speaking at the function, CM Yadav credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for supporting the initiative and highlighted its significance in preparing for the Simhastha Mela to be held in 2028.

“This ‘Medicity’ will not only serve the people of the state but also attract patients from across the country and abroad. The project aligns with our vision of making Ujjain a global medical tourism destination,” he said.

The Chief Minister announced that the ‘Medicity’ would commence operations before Simhastha- 2028.

The ‘Medicity’, to be built across 14.97 acres, will include a 550-bed teaching hospital and a medical college with a capacity to educate 150 MBBS students annually.

The infrastructure will feature six high-rise towers, including a nine-story teaching hospital and an eight-story college building, equipped with state-of-the-art amenities such as modular operation theatres, energy-efficient systems, and facilities for research and development.

CM Yadav also announced plans to collaborate with the private sector to enhance medical tourism in Ujjain. The ‘Medicity’ campus will include residential facilities for doctors and paramedics, ensuring seamless operations and care, he said.

Underlining the state’s strides in medical education, the Chief Minister noted that the number of medical colleges in the state has increased from five in 2003-04 to 30 today, with plans to add 12 more by next year. “Under the Ayushman Bharat Niramay Scheme introduced by PM Modi, within just three months, the state government has taken the initiative of airlifting critically ill patients to major hospitals for advanced treatment,” the CM said.

Currently, the state is providing medical education to 5,000 students, with plans to double this number to 10,000 shortly. Additionally, the government is establishing five Ayurveda medical colleges, including transforming the Dhanvantari Ayurveda College in Ujjain into an AIIMS- level facility, and will also see the development of a medical device park, Yadav added.

The project will incorporate rainwater harvesting, solar power, and sewage treatment plants to promote eco-friendly infrastructure.

The ‘Medcity’ project envisions a state-of-the-art healthcare hub featuring a super-speciality hospital of international standards, academic medical institutions, research centres, and ancillary facilities such as commercial establishments and Yatri Niwas, all integrated into a single roof. This landmark project will be a significant step in transforming Ujjain into a healthcare and medical education hub while fulfilling the state government’s vision of a healthier, self-reliant Madhya Pradesh, the CM also said.