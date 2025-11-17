Madhya Pradesh CM Yadav launches green-energy equipment production units

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday said the Malwa region is rapidly emerging as a major centre of green-energy manufacturing and industrial expansion.

Speaking at the bhoomipujan and inauguration of multiple industrial units at the Maksi Industrial Area in Shajapur district, he said the region will now be “glowing with new energy and new aspirations.”

The Chief Minister laid the foundation stone and inaugurated six industrial units worth Rs 8,174 crore, including four new plants and two operational units.

He also launched construction of a 38.95-km four-lane road between Ujjain and Maksi, to be built at a cost of over Rs 384 crore.

Yadav said the region is increasingly gaining prominence for industrial development.

With the blessings of Mahakal, the Ujjain–Shajapur belt is set to become a major production hub for green-energy equipment, he added, noting that Maksi is evolving into Central India’s green manufacturing hotspot.

Positioning the region as an emerging industrial corridor, Yadav said Ujjain, Shajapur and Dewas are together forming a new “industrial Triveni,” powered by skilled manpower, all-weather connectivity and a growing cluster of MSMEs, food-processing units and green-energy manufacturers.

The Maksi industrial area already houses over 60 industries employing nearly 9,000 people, while an MSME park coming up in the Bhadoni–Bamaniyakhedi–Kherkhedi belt is attracting Rs 2,500 crore in investment and is expected to create 4,000 jobs.

The Chief Minister also unveiled Rs 487.36 crore worth of development works, including 11 newly built projects and nine foundation stones.

He disbursed Rs 39.5 crore in relief to over 60,000 farmers and released a directory of 995 temples and religious sites in Shajapur.

Reaffirming welfare commitments, Yadav announced an additional Rs 5,000 monthly incentive for working women under the Ladli Behna initiative, financial support of Rs 40 per cow for cattle rearers and a plan to boost dairy output by 20 per cent.