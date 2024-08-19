Madhya Pradesh CM Yadav hailed by UNICEF for girls’ menstruation hygiene scheme

Bhopal: The UNICEF has appreciated Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav’s initiative of providing cash to school-going girls to buy sanitary napkins to promote menstrual sanitation among adolescents.



The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), India on Saturday evening posted on its official X account that it had appreciated MP CM Yadav’s initiative to promote menstrual health among adolescent girls by providing cash to buy sanitary napkins.

In a first in the country, the MP government launched a Sanitation and Hygiene scheme to promote hygiene among adolescent girls on August 11 in Bhopal during an event, the ‘Sambad and Samman’ programme.

At the event, CM Dr Yadav transferred Rs 57.18 crore to the accounts of 19 Lakh girl students of the state to buy sanitary napkins under the scheme.

“We appreciate Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Dr Mohan Yadav’s initiative to promote menstrual health among adolescents”, UNICEF-India posted on X.

“Rs 57.18 crore was transferred into the accounts of 19 lack school-going girls in Madhya Pradesh as part of the cash transfers scheme”, UNICEF also said on the post.

The organisation also posted that UNICEF India is working with the government of India and stakeholders to promote school hygiene and menstrual health awareness.

Many state governments in the country provide free sanitary napkins to adolescent girls but now, Madhya Pradesh has become the first state in the country that provides cash to girls to buy sanitary napkins.

Under the scheme, funds have been allocated for providing sanitary napkins to girl students in classes 7 to 12. The girls have been given Rs 300 annually to buy the napkins.

Students in schools and colleges are also educated about the importance of cleanliness and personal hygiene under the scheme. The scheme has been implemented as part of the ‘Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan’.