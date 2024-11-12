Madhya Pradesh CM Yadav calls Jharkhand elections a ‘Dharma Yuddha’ for ‘Ram Rajya’

Bhopal: In a series of rallies in Jharkhand on Monday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav described the state Assembly elections as a “Dharma Yuddha,” for establishing “Ram Rajya” in the state.

Addressing voters in Gadwa and Simariya Assembly constituencies, Yadav called for rejecting the incumbent Congress-JMM government, terming the elections a struggle between cultural integrity and corruption.

Yadav urged Jharkhand’s electorate to support a leadership change, arguing that the Congress and Hemant Soren government’s corruption is impeding the state’s development.

He claimed that restoring values akin to Ram Rajya, marked by honesty and integrity, could only be achieved by ousting the current government. Yadav positioned the BJP as the force capable of bringing justice and good governance back to the people of Jharkhand.

Highlighting Jharkhand’s rich history, Yadav praised freedom fighter Birsa Munda, who led the resistance against British rule. He criticized previous governments for overlooking Munda’s contributions while commending Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to honour Munda’s legacy by marking his birth anniversary as Tribal Pride Day, emphasizing the BJP’s commitment to tribal welfare.

The Chief Minister expressed concerns about alleged infiltration, claiming that a significant number of Bangladeshi immigrants are destabilizing the state and threatening the cultural fabric.

Yadav accused Congress and Soren of supporting infiltrators for political gain, warning that unchecked immigration endangers local lands and community safety. The CM framed the election as a fight to protect Jharkhand’s heritage, faith and social harmony.

Yadav pointed to BJP’s development initiatives, mentioning schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana for housing, Ayushman Bharat for healthcare, and the Ujjwala scheme for gas connections as examples of Modi’s dedication to public welfare. He pledged similar programmes for Jharkhand, including employment schemes and welfare programmes modelled after Madhya Pradesh’s Ladli Behna scheme for women.

Yadav appealed to voters to see the election as a chance to reject the politics of division and support the BJP. “Every promise will be fulfilled; that’s the guarantee of the BJP and PM Modi,” he declared, encouraging Jharkhand to join the vision for Ram Rajya.

Jharkhand will vote in two phases, on November 13 and November 20. The counting of votes will be set on November 23.