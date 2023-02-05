Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan to flag off ‘Vikas Yatra’ today

bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister will flag off Vikas Yatra, a state-wide campaign aiming to saturate the welfare and development schemes and check their ground reality, in Bhind on the occasion of Guru Ravidas’s birth anniversary, on February 5.



“It is a flagship programme of Shivraj Singh-led government aiming to connect the people of the state with welfare schemes and programmes so that betterment can be brought in the life of every citizen by taking advantage of them,” MP senior minister Bhupendra, who holds the Urban Development and Housing portfolio, told Millennium Post. “During the Vikas Yatra, elected representatives and officials will interact with the people and know the ground reality of the schemes and development works. They will also talk about the steps taken by the government for their welfare,” the minister added.

In a mega event that will be organised at the MJS college ground in Bhind, CM Chouhan will flag off five chariots specially prepared for the Vikas Yatra by garlanding a picture of Sant Ravidas. He will kick off the programme by offering puja to the ‘kanyas’ (little girls). The campaign will start from Guru Ravidas Jayanti on February 5 and continue till February 25 across the state.

“It is not a ritual, rather it is a grand campaign to change people’s life. The aim of the yatra is to serve the people. Public representatives and officials along with but various sections of the society are going to join the yatra,” CM Chouhan said.

Chouhan also said that through the yatra, the ground reality could be checked of the various schemes which were run by the government and disposal of the complaints and the works which have been left unfinished would also be completed. He said that he himself would be walking during the yatra. Public representatives including in-charge ministers of the districts, members of parliament, MLAs and members of panchayats and civic bodies will take part in the yatra. Besides, members of social organisations and government machinery including district collectors will be taken out in all villages and urban areas.

During the event, the CM will be launching 42 development works costing Rs 151 crore and lay the foundation stones for 79 construction projects costing Rs 243 crore.

Chouhan will also interact with the stakeholders of the individual beneficiary schemes such as Ayushman Bharat Yojana, Ladli Laxmi Yojana and others. An exhibition focusing on welfare and development schemes of the governments will also be put at the programme venue.

The CM will also distribute the sanctioned certificates and benefits under the various schemes which had been approved during the Mukhyamantri Jan Sewa Abhiyan to the beneficiaries. More than 85 lakh beneficiaries benefited from the central and state government’s beneficiary schemes under the MJSA, a 45-day-long campaign that was launched on September 17, PM Narendra Modi’s birthday.