Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan distributes tool kits to young women during ‘Ladli Bahna Sammelan’

bhopal: While attending the Ladli Behna Sammelan in Chhatarpur of Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan distributed tool kits to young rural women to make them self-reliant under an innovative idea, ‘Tejashwani, the Rural Technician’, of the district administration.



Addressing the Sammelan organised under Ladli Bahna Yojana (LBY) and Chhatarpur Gourav Divas (Pride Day) on Friday, CM Chouhan said that a campaign is being run in the state government to empower women and several schemes are being run to make them self-reliant. “Introducing the Ladli Bahna Yojana is a historic decision of the state government to empower economically weaker women. Over 1.25 crore poor sisters of the state will get Rs 1000 every month from June 10,” Chouhan said.

CM Chouhan launched the LBY on his birthday, March 5 and registration on the portal had started on March 25, it was closed on April 31. A total of 1,25,06,186 women beneficiaries have registered themselves under the schemes across the state so far. However, the portal has been opened to newly married women too. In the Chhatarpur district, 3,18,501 eligible women beneficiaries were registered. Chouhan has been interacting with the women beneficiaries of the scheme since its launch. The Ladli Bahna Sammelan is being organised across the state and almost districts of the state have been covered by him so far. During the event, the CM distributed plumbing and electrician tool kits to five skilled women — Gousiaha Noor Fatima, Sakshi Ahirwar, Neetu Ahirwar, Phoolwati Vishwakarma and Anamika Bharti. Revenue and Transport Minister Govind Singh Rajput and BJP state chief VD Sharma were present on this occasion.

The innovative idea, ‘Tejashwani, the Rural Technician’ has been taken by the collector of Chhatarpur, Sandeep GR to empower the rural young women of the district. “To make young rural women self-sufficient, we have introduced the idea. First of all, we shortlisted the interested women and then made arrangements to provide training to them to skill in plumbing and electrician through ITIs (institutes of industrial training),” the collector of Chhatarpur told Millennium Post. The collector said that the trained women would be engaged to maintain the plumbing and electrician works of Jal Jeevan Mission and Panchayats, and a skilled woman would cover 2-3 Gram Panchayats. “The Panchayats will pay them for this work, and they can become self-reliant by earning money in their own villages,” the collector added.