Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav celebrates Diwali with journalists at CM’s house

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav hosted a Diwali Milan gathering for journalists on Sunday at his official residence, Samatva Bhawan, in Bhopal, extending warm wishes for the festival to members of the media.

The event brought together journalists from various platforms, including print, electronic, and digital media, to celebrate the Diwali festival in a spirit of camaraderie.

Addressing the gathering, CM Yadav expressed his hopes for prosperity and happiness for all, stating, “May the Diwali lights fill everyone’s lives with fortune, well-being, and endless success.”

While lighting the lamp, CM hummed Sant Gyaneshwar film’s hymn, “Jyoti Se Jyoti Jagate Chalo, Prem Ki Ganga Bahate Chalo” (Awaken one light from another, let the Ganga of love keep flowing).

The Diwali Milan Samaroh began with a ceremonial lamp-lighting ceremony led by CM Yadav and senior journalists, symbolising an auspicious start to the celebration. Traditional music performed by the police band added a vibrant atmosphere, further enlivening the gathering.

The Commissioner of the Public Relations Department, Sudam Khade, and the Director of Public Relations, Anshul Gupta, were also in attendance, joining media professionals and other PR Department officers to exchange festival greetings.

A video presentation was showcased, highlighting key developments across the state in tourism, public welfare, and industrial growth, underscoring the government’s dedication to progress and innovation. Additionally, a specially curated exhibition was set up, featuring various welfare schemes and programmes implemented for the benefit of the state’s citizens, exemplifying the government’s ongoing initiatives.

Journalists responded to the Chief Minister’s wishes, sharing in the joyous spirit of the occasion and celebrating the collaborative relationship between the government and the media.