Madhya Pradesh Cabinet okays direct polls for civic chiefs

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday, approved the introduction of a Bill in the State Assembly to reinstate the direct election system for presidents of urban local bodies, enabling voters to choose their representatives directly.

Briefing the media on the Cabinet’s decisions, Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said the government has decided to place a Bill in the Assembly to restore the direct election process for the posts of president of municipal councils and nagar panchayats.

The direct election system had been in force in the state between 1999 and 2014. However, in 2022, the posts of presidents of municipal councils and nagar panchayats were filled through an indirect election system, in which elected ward councillors cast their votes. The election of mayors, however, continues to be conducted through direct voting by the public. The Cabinet meeting began with the rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’.

Vijayvargiya also said that, in another major decision, the Cabinet approved financial assistance of Rs 1 crore for the family of Inspector (Special Armed Force) Ashish Sharma of Hawk Force, Balaghat, who was killed in action during an anti-Naxal operation on November 19, 2025, in a police-Naxalite exchange of fire. The Cabinet further cleared the compassionate appointment of his younger brother, Ankit Sharma, to the post of Sub-Inspector in the district police force, the minister said.

Describing Inspector Sharma as an exceptionally talented, courageous and committed officer, Vijayvargiya said he had been twice awarded gallantry medals by the President of India for his outstanding service. In recognition of his dedication and bravery, the officer was earlier awarded the Internal Security Medal in 2021 and the Difficult Service Medal in 2023 by the Chief Minister. The state government had also granted him an out-of-turn promotion in 2023, the minister added.