Madhya Pradesh Cabinet clears major development push for Bundelkhand

Bhopal: In a significant push for the all-round development of Bundelkhand, the Madhya Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, met in Khajuraho on Tuesday and approved a series of landmark decisions.

The Cabinet’s focus ranged from industrial expansion and road connectivity to wildlife conservation, irrigation enhancement, and strengthening of healthcare infrastructure.

The ministers of council approved a special industrial incentive package for the ‘Maswasi Grant’ industrial area in Sagar to accelerate industrial growth in Bundelkhand.

To make the area investor-friendly, land premium and annual ground rent have been fixed at just Rs 1 per sq m, while the development fee can be paid in 20 yearly instalments. Stamp duty and registration fees have been fully reimbursed, and units will receive electricity tariff exemptions for the first five years.

The Cabinet also cleared the Rs 2,059.85 crore Sagar–Damoh four-lane road project under the Hybrid Annuity Model.

The state will bear 40% of the cost through the State Highway Fund, while the remaining 60% will be provided as biannual annuity payments over 15 years.

To strengthen medical facilities, the government approved 990 regular and 615 outsourced posts for new medical colleges in Damoh, Chhatarpur, and Budhni.

In a major wildlife decision, the Cabinet granted in-principle approval to develop the Nauradehi Tiger Reserve in Sagar as the state’s third cheetah habitat, after Kuno National Park and Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary. Madhya Pradesh currently hosts 30 cheetahs, with eight more expected from Botswana in January 2026.

The Cabinet also approved the Rs 165.06 crore Jhapan Nala Medium Irrigation Project in Tendukheda, which will irrigate 3,600 hectares across 17 villages.

Further, 12 health institutions across 11 districts will be upgraded, including multiple PHCs and CHCs being expanded to 50- or 100-bed civil hospitals.

For this, 345 regular and three contractual posts have been sanctioned, along with 136 outsourced positions.

In another key decision, 600 OBC youth will be sent to Japan and Germany over two years under a Social Impact Bond model for overseas employment.

The Cabinet also sanctioned Rs 397.54 crore to expand and modernise fire services across the state.