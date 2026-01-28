Madhya Pradesh Cabinet approves overseas job scheme for OBC youth

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday approved a revised overseas employment scheme for Other Backward Class (OBC) youth, replacing the earlier 2022 programme aimed at unemployed youth.



Under the new scheme, titled ‘Overseas Employment Placement Scheme for OBC Youth 2025’, the state government will facilitate foreign employment opportunities for 600 OBC youth every year over the next three years.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. An allocation of Rs 45 crore has been approved for the scheme, which aims to enhance global employability and income opportunities for youth from backward classes.

According to officials, the revised scheme has been designed to align with changing global labour market requirements and will focus on skill-based overseas placements, along with necessary training and facilitation support.

The Cabinet also approved major funding for wildlife conservation, irrigation and social welfare programmes. Administrative approval of Rs 390 crore was granted for the development of buffer zones of the state’s nine tiger reserves over the next five years. The initiative will focus on measures such as chain-link fencing in sensitive areas, wildlife protection, pasture development, water source creation, fire safety, animal health care and skill upgradation for local communities.

In another key decision, the Cabinet cleared Rs 215.47 crore for two irrigation projects in Narmadapuram district. These include the Baghra Branch Canal Micro Irrigation Project under the Tawa Right Bank Canal, with an outlay of Rs 86.76 crore to irrigate 4,200 hectares, benefiting 33 villages. The Pipariya Branch Canal Micro Irrigation Project, costing Rs 128.71 crore, will irrigate 6,000 hectares and benefit 30 villages.

The Cabinet also approved the continuation of 17 schemes across the Tribal Affairs, Food and Civil Supplies, and Revenue departments, with a total financial outlay of Rs 17,864.26 crore. This includes Rs 15,000 crore for the Chief Minister’s farmer crop procurement assistance scheme, Rs 377.26 crore for welfare schemes under the Tribal Affairs Department, and Rs 2,487 crore for the construction of revenue offices and residential buildings.

Separately, the Cabinet approved the revision of land records in Pachmarhi, declaring 395.939 hectares of land outside the Pachmarhi Sanctuary as revenue nazul land.