Madhya Pradesh Cabinet approves key initiatives in honour of Rani Durgavati’s legacy

Bhopal: In a significant cabinet meeting chaired by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, the Council of Ministers convened in Singhrampur on Saturday, to honour the unparalleled contribution of Rani Durgavati to mark her 500th birth anniversary. The cabinet meeting took several major decisions focusing on welfare schemes for farmers, the Jain community, and developing a memorial for the queen. For the first time, the cabinet meeting was held in an open area inspired by the architectural style of the era of Queen Durgavati at Singrampur in Damoh district where the final battle was fought between the Rani and Mughals. The meeting venue was decorated vividly depicting the entire journey of the queen’s life, highlighting her role in warfare, progressive governance and women’s empowerment, and showcasing her deep connection with the Gond community.

The Council approved additional financial assistance of up to Rs. 3,900 per hectare under the ‘Rani Durgavati Shrianna (millets) Protsahan Yojana.’ This support will be provided to farmers cultivating Kodo-Kutki through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system, in addition to the minimum purchase price paid by the constituted Federation. The initiative, covering the financial year 2024-25, aims to enhance farmers’ income. The cabinet decided to form a committee under the chairmanship of the CM to honour the legacy of Rani Durgavati and oversee the development of Rani’s memorial and garden. The project, planned on 24 acres of land at Madan Mahal Hill in Jabalpur, will include a bronze statue of Rani Durgavati, an open-air theatre, art and craft zones, food courts, water conservation structures, and a film production facility. The total cost of the project is estimated at Rs 100 crore. In a move aimed at supporting the agricultural sector, the Council decided to extend the provision of short-term crop loans at zero per cent interest through cooperative banks. In a first-of-its-kind move, the council also approved the formation of the Jain Welfare Board, which will oversee the implementation of government schemes aimed at the Jain community, including education for talented youth and improved provisions for Jain Munis during their stay and Chaturmas. The cabinet also decided the conversion of autonomous nursing training institutes into government institutes, following the merger of the Medical Education Department (ME) and Public Health (PH) & Family Welfare. This will ensure educational uniformity across nursing colleges, with 428 posts being administered under the recruitment rules of the new department, the PH and MED. Additionally, the Council gave in-principle approval for upgrading the airstrip located in Damoh district. Chief Minister Yadav also visited the queen’s fort, Singaurgarh in Jabera and inaugurated an exhibition focusing on the history of the Rani. He said that Rani Durgavati’s birth anniversary is a historic day, and several schemes will be launched after her name.