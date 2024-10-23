Madhya Pradesh Cabinet approves financial aid of Rs 5.50 crore for minor victims of sexual offences

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday approved financial assistance of Rs 5.5 crore for all 55 districts of the state for minor victims of sexual offences.

The Cabinet decided to provide financial aid in the state for victims under 18, as per Sections 4 and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 (amended in 2019). The aid will be disbursed through the central government’s Nirbhaya Fund.

Around Rs 10 Lakh will be allocated to each district and the funds will be supervised by the district collectors, as per the decision.

The decision aims to offer integrated support to minor pregnant girls and victims of sexual offences, including provisions for immediate and long-term rehabilitation services such as education, medical care (including maternity and neonatal services), police assistance, and psychological and legal support.

The Cabinet also approved the upgradation of 12,670 mini Anganwadi centres into full-fledged, creating 476 posts of supervisors.

Additionally, the Cabinet sanctioned Rs 251.17 crore to create 6,388 new posts in health institutions.

Furthermore, the Cabinet approved pension payments following the 7th pay commission for Universities’ pensioners who retired before and after January 1, 2016.