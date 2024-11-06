Madhya Pradesh Cabinet approves 35% reservation for women in civil services

Bhopal: In a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, the Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday approved significant measures across various sectors aimed at enhancing civil services inclusivity to encourage women empowerment, boosting agricultural support, and strengthening medical education.

The Cabinet ratified the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services (Special Provisions for Appointment of Women) Rules, 1997, mandating a 35% reservation for women in state civil services. This decision follows CM Yadav’s September order, emphasising the government’s commitment to gender equity and empowering women in public sector employment.

In agriculture, the Cabinet approved the establishment of 254 new fertiliser sales centres, ensuring farmers better access to essential resources for the 2024-25 Kharif and Rabi seasons. The state will cover the associated human resource costs, with an expenditure cap of Rs. 1.72 crore.

Additionally, to address the shortage of teaching staff in new government medical colleges, the age limit for Assistant Professor appointments was raised from 40 to 50 years. This policy change aims to attract experienced professionals to bolster medical education in the state.

The meeting also greenlit the retirement of aging power units at Satpura Thermal Power Station and a feasibility study for a new ultra-supercritical 660 MW unit to replace them. This move is part of Madhya Pradesh’s ongoing efforts to modernize its power infrastructure.

Finally, the Cabinet gave in-principle approval for a Rs. 3.68 crore computerization project for the Registrar of Cooperative Societies office, with central support under India’s IT-led cooperative strengthening initiative.

These decisions underscore Madhya Pradesh’s commitment to inclusive growth, agricultural support, and modernization in education and infrastructure.