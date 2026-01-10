Madhya Pradesh boosts engineers’ capacity to meet 2047 development goals

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday underlined the critical role of engineers in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a developed and self-reliant India by 2047 as he launched a major capacity-building initiative for the Public Works Department and its Road and Building Corporations. Addressing a state-level programme-cum-training session in Bhopal, Yadav said the strength and capability of engineers would determine the pace and quality of infrastructure-led growth. He formally unveiled the Capacity Building Framework 2026, aimed at upgrading engineers’ skills through structured training in technical expertise, modern project execution, financial planning and contract management. He said the PWD is working with the spirit of public service through construction to create durable, citizen-centric infrastructure, adding that India’s long engineering tradition continues today through world-class projects that improve quality of life.

As part of the digital push, the Chief Minister also launched Lokpath 2.0, the upgraded version of the PWD’s mobile application, offering features such as road maintenance monitoring, faster grievance redressal, route planning, black-spot alerts, emergency SOS support and information on roadside facilities. A booklet documenting key PWD innovations and reforms over the past two years was released, along with short films highlighting departmental achievements and future plans. Public Works Minister Rakesh Singh said focused training would help build a pool of efficient engineers, while PWD Principal Secretary Sukhbir Singh said the department is aligned with the Developed India @2047 roadmap. More than 1,500 engineers and domain experts participated in the programme.