Madhya Pradesh Board results break 15-year record; girls outshine boys

Bhopal: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday announced the results of the Madhya Pradesh Board’s High School (Class 10) and Higher Secondary (Class 12) examinations for the academic year 2024–25, noting a record-breaking performance that surpassed the results of the last 15 years. This year, 76.22 percent of students passed the Class 10 exams, while 74.48 percent cleared the Class 12 board exams.

Calling the results a testament to “dedication, hard work, and commitment”, CM Yadav said that once again, the state’s talented daughters have brought pride to Madhya Pradesh. “Our daughters are raising our honour and prestige,” he remarked.

Class 10 topper Pragya Jaiswal from Singrauli secured a perfect 500/500 score, while Priyal Dwivedi from Amarpatan, Satna, topped the Class 12 Science-Mathematics stream with 492 out of 500 marks.

The Chief Minister declared the results and extended best wishes to the successful students for their future. He also congratulated parents and teachers for their support and guidance.

At the division level, Ujjain emerged as the top performer, while at the district level, Narsinghpur ranked first.

During the event, Yadav also launched the new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) Manual for Exam Administration, published by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE).

School Education Minister Uday Pratap Singh, ACS Dr Rajesh Rajora, MPBSE chairperson Smita Bharadwaj and Secretary of the School Education Department Dr Sanjay Goyal were also present at the occasion.

Chief Minister Yadav assured students who didn’t clear the exams that, under NEP 2020, they will have another chance to reappear. Those seeking to improve their scores can also retake the exams. He called the move transformative, noting Madhya Pradesh is the third state to adopt this provision.

This year’s Board results saw significant improvement over last year. Class 12 pass percentage rose by 9.99% (from 64.49% in 2024 to 74.48% in 2025), while Class 10 results jumped by 18.12% (from 58.10% in 2024 to 76.22% in 2025).