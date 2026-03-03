Madhya Pradesh bets big on agriculture, clears ₹27,500 crore multi-sector plan

New Delhi: In a major push to the farm and allied sectors, the first agriculture cabinet of Madhya Pradesh, chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and held in tribal-dominated Barwani district on Monday, approved schemes worth Rs 27,500 crore.



Convened as part of the Chief Minister’s announcement for 2026 as “Farmer Welfare Year”, the Cabinet took key decisions concerning agriculture, irrigation, animal husbandry, fisheries, horticulture and cooperation.

Of the total outlay, projects worth Rs 25,678 crore are aimed at farmers and those engaged in allied productive activities, to be implemented over the next five years.

The Cabinet also granted Rs 2,068 crore in administrative approval for two irrigation projects in Barwani. The Rs 860.53 crore Varla Micro Lift Project will draw 51.42 MCM water from the Narmada to irrigate 15,500 hectares in 33 villages, while the Rs 1,207.44 crore Pansemal project will use 74.65 MCM to cover 22,500 hectares across 53 villages.

Among policy decisions, the Cabinet approved the Madhya Pradesh Integrated Fisheries Policy-2026, envisaging Rs 3,000 crore investment over three years and the generation of around 20,000 jobs.

A Budget provision of Rs 18.5 crore has been made under the policy, which proposes the installation of nearly one lakh modern cage culture units and the promotion of eco-tourism and green energy-linked livelihood models.

For animal health infrastructure and rural veterinary services, Rs 610.51 crore has been sanctioned for the period 2026–31. The Chief Minister Fishermen Prosperity Scheme has been extended for two years with a Rs 200 crore allocation to support fish seed development, training and interest subsidy.

The Cabinet approved Rs 1,150 crore to continue the National Horticulture Mission for five years and Rs 1,375 crore for the Micro Food Enterprises Upgradation Scheme. An additional Rs 1,739 crore has been earmarked for horticulture nurseries to ensure supply of quality planting material at subsidised rates.

In the cooperative sector, Rs 3,909 crore has been cleared to continue zero per cent interest short-term crop loans up to Rs 3 lakh till March 2031. Capital support of Rs 1,975 crore to cooperative banks and Rs 1,073 crore for efficient functioning of cooperative institutions were also approved.

The Cabinet further sanctioned Rs 6,518 crore for 11 animal husbandry and dairy schemes and Rs 1,723 crore for 14 animal health and livestock protection schemes.