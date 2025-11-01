Madhya Pradesh at 70: The dawn of investment, innovation and employment

Madhya Pradesh, the heart of India, marks its 70th year of formation with renewed resolve to attract investment, drive innovation, and create employment. Established on November 1, 1956, the state has, over the past two decades, witnessed a remarkable transformation that has placed it among India’s emerging growth leaders. It is a matter of pride that this year’s Foundation Day coincides with Devuthani Gyaras, a symbol of awakening and new beginnings rooted in our culture and traditions.

Rich in natural and cultural heritage—forests, rivers, minerals, art, and spirituality—Madhya Pradesh draws its strength from Maa Narmada, Chambal, Shipra, and Parvati rivers and the divine grace of Lord Mahakal. The land of Lord Parshuram, Adi Shankaracharya, and Lord Ram’s Chitrakoot is marching ahead from heritage to holistic development.

Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is advancing towards becoming the world’s third-largest economy. Madhya Pradesh, aligning with the Viksit Bharat mission, is celebrating this year as the Year of Industry and Employment, highlighting inclusive growth and public participation.

To strengthen investment, the state organised Regional Investors Summits across Ujjain, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Sagar, Rewa, Shahdol, and Narmadapuram, extending its outreach to Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Delhi, the UK, Germany, Japan, and Dubai. These efforts have multiplied investments in key sectors. The Global Investors Summit drew strong domestic and international response, while the *Mineral Conclave* alone secured over Rs 56,000 crore in investment proposals. IT parks, electronic manufacturing units, and renewable energy projects are gaining rapid traction.

Through Innovation Hubs, the Startup Policy 2025, and Incubation Networks, the state is contributing to India’s start-up revolution. The MP Skill Development Mission has enabled youth to become job creators through employment fairs, apprenticeships, and digital skill certifications. Madhya Pradesh is also the first state to release a government recruitment calendar and begin appointments accordingly.

Agriculture is being strengthened through drone-based crop inspection, smart irrigation, and value addition. Projects like Ken–Betwa and Parvati–Kalisindh–Chambal Link aim to double irrigation coverage from 52 to 100 lakh hectares within three years. Madhya Pradesh remains a leader in wheat, soybean, gram, and spice production.

Women empowerment through the Ladli Behna Yojana and Nari Shakti Mission is linking self-reliance with economic participation. The Mukhyamantri Gau-Sanvardhan Mission is promoting dairy growth and cow conservation as key economic drivers. Guided by Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas, Madhya Pradesh is advancing toward a self-reliant future—ensuring smiles on every poor’s face, prosperity for farmers, dignity for women, and opportunity for every youth.

(The writer is the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh)