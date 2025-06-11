Madhya Pradesh: Around 20,600 isolated hamlets to get all-weather road connectivity

Bhopal: In line with the Prime Minister Gramin Sadak Yojna, the Madhya Pradesh Council of Ministers, chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, on Tuesday gave nod the CM Majra-Tola Sadak Scheme with a principled approval of Rs 21,630 crore to connect 20,600 remote habitations.

The initiative aims to connect remote habitations such as majras, tolas, dhonis, and puras with main roads.

Addressing a press briefing on the Cabinet decisions, Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargya said that the scheme will be implemented in two phases—the first from FY 2025-26 to 2029-30, and the second from 2030-31 to 2034-35—covering an estimated 30,900 kilometers of road. Funding will be met through the state budget, he said.

“Under the scheme, habitations with a minimum of 20 houses, over 100 people, and an area larger than 6,000 sq. meters, which are located more than 50 meters from an existing road, will be prioritized,” the Minister said.

“Priority lists will be prepared constituency-wise, and changes may be made on local needs such as safety, health, and education. Ultimately, 20,600 habitations are expected to be connected,” he further said. The scheme will cover most of the tribal habitations in the state, Vijayvargiya said.

To ensure adequate supply for pegeon pea processing units in the state, the Cabinet approved complete exemption from mandi fees on imported tur from outside the state. The decision is expected to increase transportation, generate employment, and help maintain dal availability.

The Cabinet also approved, in principle, the construction of working women’s hostels in Jhabua, Singrauli, Dewas, and Narmadapuram. Each hostel will have a capacity of 350 seats.

In another decision, the Cabinet approved the formation of District Development Advisory Committees in all districts, to be chaired by the Chief Minister. These committees will prepare roadmaps for long-term district development, identify traditional local skills for promotion under the “Vocal for Local” initiative.

In a move to support meritorious students, the Cabinet approved a scholarship that will reimburse the full tuition fees for MBBS courses in government medical colleges in Madhya Pradesh under the Chief Minister Meritorious Students Scheme.