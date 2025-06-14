Madhya Pradesh and France ink pact to strengthen cultural and tourism ties

Bhopal: In a bid to deepen cultural and tourism cooperation, the Madhya Pradesh government, on Friday, signed a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) here with the French Embassy and Alliance Française de Bhopal.

The MoU, signed in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at his official residence ‘Samatva’, aims to make Madhya Pradesh a key hub of Indo-French cultural exchange and attract greater tourist footfall from France and Europe.

“India and France have enjoyed strong bilateral relations, which have further strengthened following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to France,” said Chief Minister Yadav.

“Madhya Pradesh is keen to boost not just cultural partnerships but also trade and industrial ties with France,” the CM said, adding that he is scheduled to visit France next month.

Calling the MoU a step towards making MP a progressive global destination, Yadav said the agreement will give local artists international exposure and is likely to significantly boost tourism from French-speaking countries.

The agreement was signed by French Ambassador to India Thierry Mathou, Principal Secretary (Tourism and Culture) Shiv Shekhar Shukla, and Alliance Française de Bhopal President Akhilesh Verma. The pact is valid for three years and extendable with mutual consent.

The collaboration includes joint organisation of cultural events such as art festivals, exhibitions, music and dance performances, film screenings, and culinary showcases, said an official.

A dedicated Indo-French cultural calendar will be prepared each year. Tourism content will be translated into French, and local guides and officials will receive language and cultural training to better engage foreign visitors, he further said.

French Ambassador Mathou welcomed the agreement and said France looks forward to working closely with the MP government. “France gives special importance to culture, tourism, environment and education. This MoU will help foster stronger people-to-people and artistic ties,” he said.

Also present at the signing were Principal Secretary Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Raghwendra Kumar Singh, French Consul General Jean-Marc Sere-Charlet, political advisor to the French Embassy Shad Joynal Abedin, and other dignitaries from Alliance Française.