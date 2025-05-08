Madhya Pradesh accelerates road development with Rs 3,134 crore plan

Bhopal: In a major infrastructure push, the Madhya Pradesh government has set a target to construct 1,425 kilometres of roads in the financial year 2025, backed by an estimated Rs 3,134 crore outlay.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, while reviewing the progress of road construction projects at the 46th Board of Directors meeting of Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation (MPRDC), directed officials to ensure strict adherence to quality standards, timely completion, and adoption of modern construction technologies.

CM Yadav emphasised that roads are critical to the state’s economic growth and social development, and must be built to last. He said citizens must not face delays in accessing better road connectivity, and warned that irregularities or lapses would not be tolerated.

Managing Director of MPRDC, Bharat Yadav, informed that during the financial year 2024–25, the Corporation MPRDC completed 1,127 km of road construction, spending Rs 1,586 crore. An additional Rs 2,761.47 crore was used for capital development works and Rs 280.79 crore on maintenance, bringing the total road-related expenditure to Rs 3,042.29 crore.

“Tenders have been floated for reconstruction, bituminous renewal, strengthening, maintenance, and toll collection on identified routes,” MD Yadav said.

“Following approval from the Tender Committee, contracts worth Rs 3,443.72 crore have been awarded for 35 road projects, and work orders issued to the lowest bidders,” MD Bharat Yadav also said.

In a notable development, a new alignment is being proposed for National Highway No. 46 between Bhopal and Jabalpur, aimed at reducing the travel distance and improving inter-city connectivity.

The meeting was attended by the duo Vice Chairman Minister Rakesh Singh and CS Anurag Jain, ACS Rajesh Rajora, along with senior officials, including Ashok Barnwal, Neeraj Mandloi, Sanjay Kumar Shukla, Manish Rastogi, Umakant Umrao, and Venkatesh Balasubramaniam.