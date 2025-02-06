Madhya Pradesh: 6 killed in two truck accidents

Umaria/Bhind: Six persons were killed in two separate accidents involving trucks in Madhya Pradesh’s Umaria and Bhind districts on Thursday, police said.

In Umaria, three women and a man were killed and another person was injured in a collision between two speeding trucks at around 7.30 am, an official said.

The accident took place on National Highway 43, near an eatery in Pali area, 38 km from the district headquarters.

One of the trucks was on way to Umaria from Shahdol, while the other truck was heading in the opposite direction.

While three women in the Umaria-bound truck died on the spot, a man travelling in the other vehicle died at the district hospital, officials said.

In a separate accident, the drivers of two trucks were killed after both the vehicles collided on a highway in Bhind district, another official said.

The incident took place near Kheria Bagh village at around 1.30 am. One of the trucks, loaded with paddy, was on way to Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, while the other vehicle carrying vegetables was moving towards Etawah in UP. Both the truck drivers, identified as Devendra Singh Meena (33) and Luvkush Kushwaha (40), died on the spot.