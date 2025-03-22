Madhup Vyas appointed as deputy election commissioner

New Delhi: Senior IAS officer Madhup Vyas has been appointed as deputy election commissioner, Election Commission of India, as part of a major joint secretary-level bureaucratic reshuffle affected by the Centre on Friday.

Vyas, a 2000-batch IAS officer of Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory or AGMUT cadre, has been appointed to the post for five years, an order from the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions said.

IAS officers Prasanna R and Sushma Chauhan have been appointed as joint secretaries in the Ministry of Home Affairs, it said.

Kamala Kant Tripathy, a 1999-batch officer of the Indian Economic Service (IES), has been appointed as joint secretary, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM), NITI Aayog, for a tenure of five years.

As many as 34 officers of different civil services have been appointed to various government departments in Friday’s reshuffle.

Muktanand Agarwal has been named as the chief executive officer of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna (PMFBY), Department of

Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Prajakta L Verma will be joint secretary, Department of Atomic Energy, Lakhpat Singh Choudhary as joint secretary, Ministry of Coal and Saket Kumar will be a joint secretary in the Department of Commerce.

Satinder Kumar Bhalla has been appointed as secretary, North Eastern Council Secretariat, Ajay Kumar will be joint secretary (JS), Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare, Devesh Deval as joint secretary, Ministry of Food

Processing Industries and Raghav Langer will be secretary, National Medical Commission (NMC).

Jyoti Yadav has been appointed as JS, National Health Authority (NHA), Prem Chandra Maurya will be joint secretary, Ministry of Heavy Industries and Armstrong Pame as JS, Department of Higher Education, the order said.

Samir Kumar, a 1999 batch officer of the Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS), has been named as JS, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

Senior civil services officers Pradeep Kumar Jha and Isha have been appointed as

joint secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the order said.