Madhumita Shukla murder case: Ex-UP min to be released

Lucknow: In a significant development, the Uttar Pradesh government has ordered the release of former minister Amarmani Tripathi and his wife Madhumani Tripathi, who were serving life sentences in the infamous Madhumita Shukla murder case.



The decision comes after they completed two decades of their sentence, demonstrating good conduct during their imprisonment. The order for their release was issued by the Prison Administration and Reforms Department, with the approval of UP Governor Anandiben Patel. Following this decision, the Tripathi couple, incarcerated at Gorakhpur Jail, will be freed upon fulfilling the necessary legal requirements, including submitting a bond.

Madhumita Shukla murder case involved the cold-blooded killing of the young poetess on May 9, 2003 in Lucknow.