Macron pitches for inclusive AI future

New Delhi: In the face of increasing geopolitical tensions, there is a growing sense of urgency to direct all digital tools towards an inclusive approach and India and France will jointly work to build a framework for artificial intelligence by combining innovation with responsibility and technology with humanity, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday.



In his address at the AI Impact Summit here, Macron said France and India share a common vision for developing a “sovereign AI” to protect the planet and foster prosperity for all.

“At a time when tensions are rising, there is an increased sense of urgency to direct all our digital tools towards this inclusive approach. And in order, indeed, to be strong here in India, but to be strong as well on the African continent,” he said.

“Let’s focus together on bridging rather than dividing, creating rather than destroying, sharing rather than taking. France intends to use its G7 Presidency to foster that vision,” he added.

Macron said France, as the current G7 chair, will work towards ensuring protection of children against AI and digital abuse.

“This is why in France we are embarking on a process to ban social networks for children aged under 15 years. We are committed in this journey with several European countries being present here today, (including) Greece, Spain,” he said.

“I know, Mr Prime Minister, you will join this club. This is great news that India will join such an approach in order to protect children and teenagers. We stand ready to take all necessary actions to ensure that our young citizens are truly safe,” he said, apparently to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Describing India as a major player in the artificial intelligence (AI) domain, the French president underlined the need for rules to govern use of AI.

“I have come to convey that we are determined to continue to shape the rules of the game. And to do that with our allies, such as India, because we believe in core shared values, science, rule of law, global balance.”