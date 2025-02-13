Machine theft case: SC grants bail to Azam Khan, son

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has granted bail to former Uttar Pradesh minister Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam Khan, who had challenged an order of the Allahabad High Court denying them bail in a machine theft case.

A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and Rajesh Bindal set aside the Allahabad High Court order which rejected their bail plea.

“Taking into consideration the facts and circumstances of the case which include the period of incarceration undergone by the appellants, and that the chargesheet has already been filed, we are inclined to set aside the impugned order and grant bail to the appellants. “Accordingly, the impugned order stands set aside and the appellants are granted bail, subject to the terms and conditions which are to the satisfaction of the trial court,” the bench said in its February 10 order. The top court asked the trial court to impose a condition to the effect that the appellants shall cooperate with the conduct of the trial till its conclusion and shall not make any attempt to influence or win over the witnesses.