MACE, Asia’s largest Cherenkov observatory, is now in Ladakh

Mumbai: The Major Atmospheric Cherenkov Experiment (MACE) observatory, the largest imaging Cherenkov telescope in Asia, has been inaugurated at Hanle in Ladakh, giving a boost to scientific research.



Located at an altitude of 4,300 metres, it is also the highest of its kind telescope in the world, a statement said here on Tuesday.

It was inaugurated on October 4 by Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) secretary Ajit Kumar Mohanty.

The telescope has been indigenously built by the Mumbai-based Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) with support from the Electronics Corporation of India Ltd (ECIL) and other Indian industry partners.

The inauguration of MACE observatory was a part of the platinum jubilee year celebrations of the DAE.

“The Major Atmospheric Cherenkov Experiment (MACE) observatory was inaugurated by Dr Ajit Kumar Mohanty, DAE secretary and chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission, at Hanle, Ladakh, on October 4, 2024,” the statement said.

In his inaugural address, Mohanty applauded the collective effort that brought the MACE telescope to fruition.

He said the MACE observatory is a monumental achievement for India, and it places the country at the forefront of cosmic-ray research globally.

The telescope will allow scientists to study high-energy gamma rays, paving the way for deeper understanding of the universe’s most energetic events, Mohanty said.

He emphasised the significant role that MACE project plays not only in advancing scientific research, but also in supporting the socio-economic development of Ladakh. Agencies