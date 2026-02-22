Maa’s blessings and overwhelming public affection: CM’s birthday celebrated with warmth

Raipur: The 62nd birthday of Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai was celebrated with great enthusiasm, warmth and a family-like atmosphere in his native village Bagia. Upon reaching his home in Bagia, the Chief Minister first sought blessings by touching the feet of his mother Smt. Jasmani Devi.

A steady stream of people continued throughout the day to greet the Chief Minister on his birthday. Public representatives, officials, employees and a large number of villagers conveyed their wishes, praying for his good health and long life. On the occasion, Shri Sai expressed heartfelt gratitude for the affection, greetings and warm welcome extended to him, stating that public love is his greatest strength. He thanked everyone for making his birthday special and memorable.

On this special occasion, a Satyanarayan Vrat Katha listening programme was organised at Shri Ram Sadan in Bagia. Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai, his mother Smt. Jasmani Devi, his wife Smt. Kaushalya Sai and other family members listened to the sacred narration with devotion and prayed for the prosperity, peace and happiness of the state.

Even before the Chief Minister’s arrival, a large crowd had gathered at his residence in Bagia to meet him. Public representatives, officials and citizens showed great enthusiasm and eagerness to greet him.

On the occasion, MLA Smt. Gomti Sai and Smt. Raymuni Bhagat, District Panchayat President Shri Salik Sai, District Panchayat Member Shri Krishna Kumar Rai, along with members of district and janpad panchayats, panchayat representatives, urban body representatives, public representatives, Commissioner Shri Narendra Dugga, IG Shri Deepak Kumar Jha, Collector Shri Rohit Vyas, Senior Superintendent of Police Dr. Lal Umed Singh, and other officials and dignitaries met the Chief Minister and extended their greetings.

Chief Minister presents cricket kits to students who brought laurels to the district

Encouraging talented students of the Government Pre-Matric Girls Hostel, Ichkela, who have brought recognition to the district in cricket, Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai distributed 15 cricket kits. These students have also made the district proud at the national level through their outstanding performance.

Congratulating the students, the Chief Minister urged them to continue moving forward with dedication, discipline and hard work, and to bring glory to the state and the country through their achievements.

*Members of Pahadi Korwa community greet Chief Minister in traditional attire*

Representatives of the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) Pahadi Korwa community from Bagicha met Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai and extended birthday greetings. They arrived in traditional attire carrying bows and arrows, reflecting their rich cultural heritage. The Chief Minister interacted warmly with them and enquired about development works in their areas.

The representatives informed him that development activities are progressing rapidly in their regions and that basic infrastructure has expanded in their villages through the Pradhan Mantri Janman Yojana. They said the scheme is bringing positive changes to their living standards and transforming their areas.

The Chief Minister listened attentively and assured them that the state government remains fully committed to the holistic development of particularly vulnerable tribal communities.