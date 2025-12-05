M-URJA: Chhattisgarh govt doubles electricity rebate limit to 200 units

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday, approved a series of decisions focused on providing relief to electricity consumers and advancing industrial and administrative reforms.

A major highlight was the expansion of the Mukhyamantri Urja Rahat Jan Abhiyan (M-URJA), under which domestic consumers will now receive a 50 per cent rebate on monthly consumption of up to 200 units. Earlier, the rebate was limited to 100 units. The concession will also cover consumers using up to 400 units, who will continue to receive 50 per cent rebate on the first 200 units for the next one year. The government said this transition period will allow households to adopt rooftop solar power under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.

According to the state, around 42 lakh domestic consumers are expected to benefit directly from the revised power subsidy measure. Further, all domestic users will be eligible for incentives under the Centre’s rooftop solar scheme. The state government has announced an additional subsidy of Rs 15,000 for 1 kW solar systems and Rs 30,000 for systems of 2 kW or above. The push is aimed at gradually enabling consumers to shift from discounted tariffs to zero-bill clean energy solutions.

To streamline government procurement and support smaller manufacturers, the Cabinet cleared amendments to the Chhattisgarh Store Purchase Rules, 2002. The revised norms are expected to simplify GeM-based purchases, increase transparency and improve competitiveness.

The Cabinet also approved drafts of the Chhattisgarh Private University (Establishment & Operation) Amendment Bill, 2025 and the Chhattisgarh Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2025, both geared towards boosting employment.