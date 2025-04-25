Ludhiana’s Harshpreet Singh tops PSTSE

Chandigarh: Harshpreet Singh, a Class 10 student of Government High School, Bullepur in Ludhiana district, topped the Punjab State Talent Search Examination (PSTSE) for the 2024-25 session, scoring 165 out of 180.

Komalpreet Kaur and Navjot Kaur, both from Government Senior Secondary School, Zira in Ferozepur district, secured second position (159 marks) and third place (158 marks) respectively, state School Education minister Harjot Singh Bains announced on Thursday.

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) had conducted the PSTSE on February 2, under which the top 500 students of Class 10th will be awarded scholarships of Rs 200 per month. This state-funded scheme will provide support to these students for two years i.e. till 12th grade.