Ludhiana West AAP MLA dies in 'accidental firing' from own pistol

Ludhiana: Aam Aadmi Party leader and Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi has died of gunshot injuries, with police saying on Saturday it could be a case of "accidental fire" from his own licensed pistol.

Joint Commissioner of Police Jaskaran Singh Teja said the bullet pierced Gogi's temple and he was rushed to the local Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), where doctors declared him dead.

The incident occurred around 11:30 pm on Friday at Gogi's house. Teja said the bullet was fired from Gogi's licensed pistol.

"According to his family members, it was an accidental fire," the JCP said.

Gogi (58) is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

The police said the body has been kept at the mortuary of DMCH. The case is under investigation and a post-mortem will be conducted to know more details, they said.

Several political leaders including Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed shock over Gogi's death. Some of them are reaching his residence in Ludhiana to express condolences.

"Got the sad news of the demise of our party's respected MLA from Ludhiana West Gurpreet Gogi ji. I am very sad to hear this, Gogi ji was a very good person. Heartfelt condolences to the family in this hour of grief," said Mann in a post on X.

Punjab AAP president Aman Arora also condoled the death of Gogi.

"My deepest condolences to the grieving family during this difficult time. May they find the strength to endure this painful loss. I pray to the Almighty that his noble soul rests in eternal peace," Arora said in a post on X.

Hours before his death, Gogi had held a meeting with Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan and AAP MP Balbir Singh Seechewal over the issue of cleaning of 'Buddha Nullah' (a drain of polluted effluents).

He had also visited the Prachin Sheetla Mata Mandir in BRS Nagar where a theft had taken place a few days ago and had assured justice in the matter.

Gogi joined the AAP in 2022 after quitting the Congress. He had been with the Congress for almost 22 years.

Gogi defeated two-time MLA Bharat Bhushan Ashu in the 2022 state assembly poll from the Ludhiana West seat. His wife Sukhchain Kaur Gogi unsuccessfully contested the municipal corporation elections last month.

Gogi last year had demolished the foundation stone of the Buddha Nullah rejuvenation project after being upset over the delay in carrying out the project by the departments concerned.

Gogi served as municipal councillor twice in Ludhiana before becoming a legislator in 2022. He also served as the chairman of the Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation during the previous Congress regime. Gogi was Ludhiana district Congress (urban) president from 2014 till 2019.

He had caught the attention when he came on a scooter to file his nomination papers for the 2022 assembly polls.

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring also expressed grief over Gogi's death. "Saddened to learn about the unfortunate demise of @AAPPunjab MLA from ludhiana west @gurpreetgogiaap ji. I am short of words after hearing about this tragic news. My sympathies are with the family members and supporters. May Waheguru ji grant eternal peace to the departed soul," Warring said in a post on X.

Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly and Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa said, "Deeply saddened to hear about the tragic and untimely demise of @AAPPunjab MLA @gurpreetgogiaap. His passing is an immense and irreparable loss, not only to his family but also to the countless people he represented and served with dedication in the assembly."

"His contributions will always be remembered. I pray to the Almighty to grant strength and courage to his family and loved ones to bear this profound loss. May his soul rest in peace," Bajwa said.