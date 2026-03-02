Lucknow ranks first in highest disposal of revenue cases, Jaunpur again leads in district level courts

Lucknow: The strict monitoring by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath towards the speedy disposal of revenue cases in the state is showing clear results. CM Yogi reviews district wise cases every month. Under the special initiative of the Yogi government, a strategy for rapid disposal of cases has been adopted, leading to significant improvement in the resolution of revenue disputes.

As a result, over the past few years, there has been noticeable acceleration in the disposal of revenue cases across the state. According to the February report of the Revenue Court Computerized Management System, the highest number of cases in the entire state were disposed of in the capital Lucknow, while at the district level courts, Jaunpur once again emerged as the top performer in revenue case disposal. Jaunpur has remained among the top five districts for the past 15 months in the disposal of revenue cases at the district level courts.

CM Yogi Adityanath has clearly directed that revenue dispute cases be resolved on priority. The objective of this initiative is not only to ensure timely justice to the public but also to promote transparency and accountability in the administration.

Accordingly, District Magistrates and other concerned officials across the state are disposing of cases with full commitment. According to the RCCMS report of the Board of Revenue, a total of 3,34,538 revenue cases were disposed of across the state in February.

Lucknow District Magistrate Vishakh G. Iyer stated, 'The highest number of cases, 15,981, were disposed of in the capital Lucknow, the highest in the state. This was followed by Prayagraj, which disposed of 14,132 cases to secure the second position in the state, while Azamgarh disposed of 9,333 cases to rank third'.

Azamgarh District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar stated that in line with the intent of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, top priority is being given to the speedy and transparent disposal of revenue cases. Regular review meetings are being held to ensure time bound resolution of public grievances. Pending cases in revenue courts are being resolved through special drives.

As a result, Azamgarh secured the third position in revenue case disposal in February. Similarly, Jaunpur disposed of 8,912 cases to secure fourth position, while Barabanki disposed of 8,378 cases to rank fifth.

Jaunpur District Magistrate Dr. Dinesh Chandra Singh stated that revenue cases are being disposed of in accordance with the intent of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. According to the February report of the Revenue Court Computerized Management System issued by the Board of Revenue, five revenue courts in Jaunpur disposed of more cases than the standards set by the Board. Against the monthly disposal standard of 250 cases set by the Board, the five revenue courts in Jaunpur disposed of 542 cases, achieving 216.80 percent of the target. With this, Jaunpur secured the first position in the state in revenue case disposal at the district level courts.

Basti ranked second by disposing of 381 cases against the standard of 300, while Pratapgarh ranked third by disposing of 353 cases against the standard of 300.

Similarly, in February, the District Magistrate Court of Jaunpur disposed of 86 cases against the prescribed standard of 30 cases, achieving 286.67 percent, the highest in the state, placing Jaunpur first overall.

The District Magistrate Court of Bhadohi disposed of 69 cases, while the District Magistrate Court of Bijnor disposed of 46 cases. In terms of cases disposed of by District Magistrate Courts, Bhadohi ranked second and Bijnor third in the state.