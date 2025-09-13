Lucknow: Man consumes poison near CM house

Lucknow: Barely 100 steps from the Chief Minister’s residence, a man consumed poison on Friday morning, later dying during treatment at a hospital.

The incident took place around 9:20 am at La Mart intersection, when the man, identified as Ajay Sharma from Tatarpur in Bulandshahr, approached police and shouted that he had ingested poison.

Staggering as he spoke, he collapsed in front of security personnel.

Police immediately rushed him to Civil Hospital, where doctors began treatment. Despite efforts, Ajay died after two and a half hours.

Before his death, Ajay told police that he was distressed by harassment from electricity department officials.

He alleged that officials had been demanding money to repair a faulty transformer connected to his flour mill.

“In 2014, I installed a flour mill. A few months ago, the transformer burnt out. The department replaced it, but the new one failed within an hour. When I complained again, officials refused to replace it unless I paid 70 per cent of the repair cost,” he said.