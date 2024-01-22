Lucknow jeweller & Delhi designer craft Ram Lalla’s exquisite attire

Ayodhya/ Lucknow/New Delhi: The consecration ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir featured the inauguration of the idol of Ram Lalla, portraying Lord Ram as a five-year-old child. The idol is adorned with a magnificent array of jewellery and attire, reflecting his divine status. The creation of these divine ornaments involved meticulous research and study, drawing inspiration from scriptural descriptions found in texts such as the Adhyatma Ramayana, Valmiki Ramayana, Ramcharitmanas, and Alavandar Stotra.



Under the guidance of Ayodhya-based poet Yatindra Mishra, the divine ornaments were crafted by Harsahaimal Shiamlal Jewellers in Lucknow. Ram Lalla is draped in Banarasi fabric, donning a yellow dhoti and a red 'pataka/angavastram'. These 'angavastrams' are intricately embellished with pure gold zari and threads, featuring auspicious Vaishnav symbols like Shankh, Padma, Chakra, and Mayur. The garments were meticulously created by Delhi's textile designer, Manish Tripathi, who worked from Ayodhya Dham.

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra outlined the features of the ornaments adorning Ram Lalla:

Mukut (Crown): Crafted in the North Indian tradition, the gold crown is adorned with rubies, emeralds, and diamonds. An emblem of Surya Dev graces the centre, while strands of pearls intricately weave on the right side.

Kundal (Earrings): Designed to complement the crown, the earrings are adorned with peacock motifs and embellished with gold, diamonds, rubies, and emeralds.

Kantha (Necklace): Ram Lalla's neck is adorned with a crescent-shaped necklace, studded with gems and featuring floral designs symbolising good fortune. Crafted from gold and inlaid with diamonds, rubies, and emeralds, this necklace radiates divine splendour.

Kaustubha Mani: Worn at the heart, it is decorated with a large ruby and diamonds, adhering to the scriptural tradition that Lord Vishnu and his incarnations wear the Kaustubha Mani.

Padika (Pendant Necklace): A five-stranded necklace made of diamonds and emeralds, featuring a large ornate pendant, symbolising divine ornamentation.

Vaijayanti or Vijayamala (Victory Necklace): The longest necklace, made of gold and intermittently studded with rubies, symbolising victory, adorned with auspicious Vaishnava symbols like the Sudarshana Chakra, lotus, conch, and Mangal Kalash, alongside divine flowers.

Kanchi/Kardhani (Waistband): Adorning Ram Lalla's waist, a gem-studded waistband made of gold, decorated with diamonds, rubies, pearls, and emeralds, symbolising purity.

Bhujbandh (Armlets): Ram Lalla is adorned with armlets on both arms, studded with gold and precious stones.

Kangan and Mudrika (Bangles and Rings): Beautiful gem-studded bangles worn on both hands, along with rings adorned with gems and featuring dangling pearls.

Chhada/Painjaniya (Anklets and Toe Rings): Ram Lalla's feet are adorned with gem-studded anklets and toe rings, inlaid with diamonds and rubies, along with golden ankle bells.

The idol's left hand holds a gold bow adorned with pearls, rubies, and emeralds, while the right hand carries a golden arrow. In keeping with the five-year-old Ram Lalla form, traditional silver toys like a rattle, elephant, horse, camel, toy cart, and spinning top are lovingly placed before him. A resplendent golden umbrella crowns Ram Lalla's radiant halo, completing the divine ensemble.with agency inputs