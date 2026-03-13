Lucknow has truly become a symbol of ‘Muskuraiye Aap Lucknow Mein Hain’: CM Yogi

Lucknow: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of works under the Green Corridor project built at a cost of ₹1,519 crore in Lucknow. On this occasion, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated the residents of Lucknow and said that Lucknow has truly become a symbol of “Muskuraiye Aap Lucknow Mein Hain.”

He also said, "Today Lucknow is rapidly emerging as the identity of a modern city of New India. The capital of any state should be such that the lives of citizens are convenient and they can easily reach their destinations. With this objective, modern connectivity and infrastructure are being rapidly developed in Lucknow".

Chief Minister said that when the idea of improving connectivity in Lucknow was presented, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh provided the vision for it. Taking that vision forward, the Lucknow Development Authority implemented this project.

CM Yogi said that this initiative is an important step towards making the traffic system in the capital Lucknow more smooth, organized and modern, which will provide better commuting facilities to the residents.

He also added, the state government did not allocate a separate budget for this project. The Lucknow Development Authority freed government land in the city from illegal encroachments and made proper use of it. By generating resources from that land, this ambitious project costing about ₹1,519 crore was completed.

He added that in the field of urban development this model is an inspiring example of how large projects can be completed through better management of resources.

Chief Minister said, under the Green Corridor project, two phases from IIM Road to Pakka Pul and from Pakka Pul (Daliganj) to Samatamulak Chauraha have been completed and were inaugurated. Along with this, the foundation stone of the third and fourth phases from Samatamulak Chauraha to Shaheed Path and from Shaheed Path to Kisan Path has also been laid. The entire project is approximately 28 kilometers long and will make traffic smoother by connecting different parts of the capital.

CM Yogi informed, "The construction of the Green Corridor will bring a major change in the traffic system of the capital. Earlier, people used to take 45 minutes to 1 hour to reach their destination on certain routes, but now the same distance will be covered in just 10 to 15 minutes. This will save time and reduce the problem of traffic congestion in the city".

Chief Minister also said that along with infrastructure development, other sectors in Lucknow are also being developed. Land is being freed from encroachments and development works worth crores of rupees are being carried out on it, leading to the creation of new facilities in the city.

Chief Minister said, today people coming from across the country and the world appreciate the cleanliness, better roads and modern arrangements in Lucknow. They are impressed by the city. During the Atal government, Rajnath Singh had given Lucknow the gift of Shaheed Path. Later, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and with the support of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Kisan Path was constructed, which gave Lucknow a new identity as the outer ring road of the capital.

Today these routes are becoming the foundation for the future expansion and development of the city.

Chief Minister added, "Lucknow is progressing rapidly not only in infrastructure but also emerging in technology and defence production. Due to the efforts of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the BrahMos missile project has been established in Lucknow where young engineers and technical experts from the state are working. Youth educated from AKTU, engineering colleges, polytechnics and ITIs are getting employment opportunities in their own state".

Chief Minister also informed, "The state government is also working towards developing Lucknow as the State Capital Region (SCR). This will accelerate the overall development of the capital and nearby areas".

He added that the programme is being organized at Jhulelal Vatika. Earlier this place had been encroached upon illegally, which was removed and the area was redeveloped for public use. From 19 March, on the occasion of Nav Samvatsar (Chaitra Shukla Pratipada), Jhulelal Mahotsav programmes will also be organized here.

Chief Minister also recalled that cricket matches between India and Pakistan were once held at this location.

CM Yogi Adityanath also said, today there is war in the Gulf region and there are economic challenges at the global level. However, due to strong leadership, India is moving rapidly on the path of development.

He expressed confidence that Uttar Pradesh will also play a significant role in this development journey as the “growth engine” of the country. The state government will continue to work with full commitment to develop Lucknow as a center of connectivity, investment, technology and modern infrastructure.

During the programme, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath showered flowers on the workers involved in the construction work and also honored them. The Defence Minister and the Chief Minister also took a group photograph with these workers.

On this occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, Rajya Sabha MPs Dr. Dinesh Sharma agi Sanjay Seth, Mayor of Lucknow Sushma Kharkwal, MLAs Neeraj Bora, O.P. Srivastava, Yogesh Shukla, Jai Devi and Amresh Kumar, Members of Legislative Council Dr. Mahendra Singh, Mukesh Sharma and Lalji Prasad Nirmal along with other public representatives were present.

Lucknow receives a major gift in the form of the Green Corridor



An important step has been taken to make traffic easier for the citizens of Lucknow. A road approximately 7 kilometers long has been constructed from Daliganj Pakka Pul to Samatamulak Chauraha at a cost of ₹299 crore, which is part of the second phase of the Green Corridor project. With the opening of this road, people in the city will get great convenience in commuting and traffic pressure will also reduce.

Along with this, projects worth about ₹1,220 crore under the third and fourth phases of the Green Corridor have also been launched. In the coming time, a nearly 28 kilometer long Green Corridor will be developed from IIM Road to Pakka Pul (Daliganj) and through Samatamulak Chauraha to Pipraghat, Shaheed Path and further to Kisan Path. This corridor will become the lifeline of Lucknow and fulfill the long cherished dream of the city’s residents.