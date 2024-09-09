Lucknow: Eight dead in building collapse, Yogi govt orders probe

Lucknow: In a tragic incident on Saturday, a three-storey building collapsed in Transport Nagar, resulting in the death of eight people. The Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has formed a three-member committee to investigate the incident. The committee will be headed by Dr. Sanjeev Gupta, Secretary of the Home Department.



Other members of the committee include Balkar Singh, Secretary of the Housing and Urban Planning Department, and Vijay Kanaujia, Chief Engineer (Central Region), Public Works Department.

The team has been directed to complete the investigation at the earliest and submit its report to the state government.

Rescue and relief operations commenced immediately after the building collapsed. Footage from the site shows rescue teams pulling people out from the debris.

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), fire brigade, and police worked tirelessly throughout the night to carry out rescue operations.

The collapse occurred during heavy rains on Saturday evening when the three-storey building, located along Shaheed Path, suddenly crumbled. Among the deceased was a local businessman, and 24 others were pulled out from the rubble and admitted to various hospitals in the city.

Three of the injured are in critical condition and are being treated at the Trauma Centre. Authorities fear more people may still be trapped under the debris as rescue efforts continue.

Meanwhile, the police on Sunday booked the owner of the three-storey building here that collapsed a day ago, killing eight people, officials said.

Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP) Amit Verma said a police team is investigating the matter and the accused will be arrested soon.

A senior police official said an FIR has been lodged against Rakesh Singhal, the owner of the Harmilap building in the Transport Nagar area.