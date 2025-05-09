Lucknow: BrahMos manufacturing unit set to be unveiled

Lucknow: Amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, India is set to bolster its strategic defence capabilities with the launch of a key missile production facility in Lucknow. On May 11, the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile manufacturing unit will be formally inaugurated, marking a major milestone in India’s journey toward self-reliance in defence production.

The state-of-the-art unit, developed under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s ambitious Defence Industrial Corridor project, reflects Uttar Pradesh’s growing role in strengthening national security. Located in the Lucknow node of the corridor, the Rs 300-crore BrahMos Aerospace facility represents one of the most advanced and strategically significant defence investments in the state.

The plant, established by BrahMos Aerospace — a joint venture between India’s DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) and Russia’s NPOM — was built on 80 hectares of land provided free of cost by the Uttar Pradesh government in December 2021. Completed in just 3.5 years, the project is a testament to the state’s efficiency and commitment to defence manufacturing.

“This unit is not only a strategic leap for India, but also a symbol of the new industrial identity of Lucknow and Uttar Pradesh,” said Shrihari Pratap Shahi, Additional CEO of the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA). “The state government closely tracked the project’s progress to ensure timely completion. The Lucknow node will also manufacture other defence systems, further strengthening UP’s defence ecosystem.”

As the first of its kind in Uttar Pradesh, the BrahMos manufacturing facility will bring high-end aerospace technology and modern manufacturing processes to the state.

In terms of employment, the project will directly create jobs for approximately 500 engineers and technicians. Indirect employment opportunities are expected to number in the thousands across various support industries and ancillary sectors, including skilled, semi-skilled, and general labour segments.

The BrahMos missile, known as the world’s fastest supersonic cruise missile, symbolizes the power of Indo-Russian collaboration. The name ‘BrahMos’ is derived from the Brahmaputra and Moskva rivers, signifying strength and peace. BrahMos Aerospace, with 50.5% Indian and 49.5% Russian ownership, was the first Indo-foreign joint venture in the defence sector. It is responsible for the design, development, production, and marketing of the missile, which is used by all three branches of the Indian Armed Forces.