Lt Guv Manoj Sinha inaugurates JKIDFC projects worth Rs 97 cr

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha inaugurated projects worth Rs 97 crore of Jammu and Kashmir Infrastructure Development Finance Corporation Ltd. (JKIDFC), on Wednesday. The 15 projects were e-inaugurated.

These projects include CHC Chattergam Budgam, PHC Aaripanthan, a classroom or library block at the government women’s degree college in Pulwama, Mantaqi School Awantipora, Common Effluent Treatment Plant at Industrial Growth Centre, Phase-I Samba, IT Tower Building-II in Rangreth, Checkwari Mal Khul, improvement of Kenz Khul, WSS Mohra Jamlan, Water Testing Laboratory at Zainkote, Road from Dongian to Jatki Panjpeer, Kanshipur Ashram Road to Lower Gadi Garh Jammu, Boys Higher Secondary School at Gujjar Mandi Rajouri, Sewerage Scheme at Patnitop and sports facility at the University of Kashmir.

“Some of these projects dedicated to the people were pending for years. Our commitment and focus is on accelerated development and timely completion of projects,” Lt Governor Sinha said.

He also released a pictorial compendium, a compilation of 1,507 projects of JKIDFC completed for Rs 2,504 crore, which ended in December 2022. JKIDFC has compleated 464 connectivity projects (309 roads and 155 bridges) worth Rs 901.25 crore, 65 health sector projects for Rs 236.42 crore, 112 power projects for an amount of Rs 187.68 crore, 329 water supply projects worth Rs 394.17 crore and 116 education sector projects for Rs 168.98 crore. Moreover, 212 projects for sports development and youth engagement for an amount of Rs 124.15 crore were completed.

The administration confirmed that all these projects under various sectors or schemes are decided for public welfare and will hugely benefit the people and strengthen the socio-economic development of the UT. Pertinently, JKIDFC is the first organisation across the country that has incorporated geo-tagged images for all its ongoing projects.