Lt General Upendra Dwivedi takes over as Vice Chief of Army Staff

New Delhi: Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi has assumed the appointment of the Vice Chief of the Army Staff on 19 February 2024. On assumption of appointment, Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi laid wreath at the National War Memorial and was accorded Guard of Honour at the South Block Lawns.



Prior to taking over as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff, Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi was tenanting the appointment of General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command from 2022-2024 in extremely challenging operational environment.

An alumnus of Sainik School, Rewa (MP), Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi was commissioned into 18 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles in 1984, a unit he later commanded.

The General officer has had a unique distinction of balanced exposure of both Northern and Western Theatres. During his illustrious career spanning across 39 years, he has held command appointments in challenging operational environments, spanning the length and breadth of the country. He commanded his unit in Kashmir Valley as well as in Rajasthan.