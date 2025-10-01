MillenniumPost
Home > Nation > Lt Gen Virendra Vats takes over as new DG NCC
Nation

Lt Gen Virendra Vats takes over as new DG NCC

BY MPost1 Oct 2025 11:59 PM IST

New Delhi: Lt Gen Virendra Vats, YSM, SM, VSM assumed charge as the Director General of the National Cadet Corps (NCC), succeeding Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh, on October 1, 2025.

Lt Gen Vats takes over at a significant juncture when NCC, the world’s largest uniformed youth organisation, is expanding its cadet strength to 20 lakhs across 28 states and 8 union territories. With its motto of unity and discipline, NCC is evolving in step with Viksit Bharat@2047 (developed India by 2047).

MPost

MPost


Next Story
Share it
X