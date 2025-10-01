Lt Gen Virendra Vats takes over as new DG NCC

New Delhi: Lt Gen Virendra Vats, YSM, SM, VSM assumed charge as the Director General of the National Cadet Corps (NCC), succeeding Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh, on October 1, 2025.

Lt Gen Vats takes over at a significant juncture when NCC, the world’s largest uniformed youth organisation, is expanding its cadet strength to 20 lakhs across 28 states and 8 union territories. With its motto of unity and discipline, NCC is evolving in step with Viksit Bharat@2047 (developed India by 2047).