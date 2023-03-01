Lt Gen M V Suchindra Kumar takes over as Vice Chief of Army

Lt Gen M V Suchindra Kumar on Wednesday took charge as the Vice Chief of Army Staff, officials said.

The general officer has taken over the appointment from Lt Gen B S Raju who has taken over the reins of Jaipur-based Sapta Shakti Command, they said.

“Lieutenant General M V Suchindra Kumar has assumed the appointment of the Vice Chief of Army Staff on March 1, 2023,” the Defence Ministry said in a statement. Prior to taking over as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff, Lt Gen

Kumar was “tenanting the appointment of Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Strategy) at Army HQ.”

“He has experience in intelligence, operations, force structuring, operational logistics and tech infusion in his recent appointments,” it said.

An alumnus of Sainik School, Bijapur and the National Defence Academy, the general officer was commissioned into 1 Assam Regiment in June 1985.