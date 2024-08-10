Lt Gen H S Sahi hands over charge of GoC Spear Corps to Lt Gen A S Pendharkar

Dimapur: Lt Gen H S Sahi on Saturday handed over the charge of general officer commanding of the Indian Army's largest corps Spear Corps to Lt Gen Abhijit S Pendharkar.

Officials said after a distinguished tenure characterised by outstanding leadership and operational effectiveness, particularly during the ethnic conflict in Manipur, Lt Gen Sahi now moves to the Army War College in Mhow as its commandant.

During his 17-month command, Lt Gen Sahi spearheaded a significant modernisation initiative within the Spear Corps, integrating advanced technology and equipment to bolster operational capabilities, they said.

His leadership was pivotal in reinforcing security mechanisms along India's northern borders as well as those along Myanmar and Bangladesh.

Lt Gen Sahi also oversaw various infrastructure development projects that are expected to enhance the army's combat readiness significantly, the officials said.

His commitment to joint training initiatives fostered collaboration among sister services, improving operational efficiency and inter-service coordination.

Under his guidance, the corps effectively addressed insurgencies in assam and Nagaland, and in Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts of Arunachal Pradesh.

His strategic vision played a crucial role in curbing cross-border drug trafficking and other illegal activities, the officials said.

In response to the ongoing conflict in Manipur, Lt Gen Sahi's approach was marked by strategic insight and a commitment to humanitarian principles.

He prioritised dialogue over confrontation, advocating for a collaborative response to the grievances of affected communities.

His efforts in promoting communication and demonstrating restraint helped ease tensions and reinforced the Indian Army’s commitment to peace and stability in the region.

In recognition of his exemplary service, Lt Gen Sahi was awarded the Uttam Yudh Seva Medal by President Draupadi Murmu on 26 January, 2024.

His dedication to the welfare of his troops earned him profound respect across ranks, highlighted by improvements in living conditions and the provision of essential amenities for personnel operating in challenging terrains along the northern borders, the officials said.

As he handed over command of the Spear Corps today, Lt Gen Sahi leaves behind a legacy of enhanced operational readiness and a steadfast commitment to maintaining peace in the northeastern states, they said.

His leadership has not only ensured a reduction in violence but also safeguarded the lives of civilians during the Manipur conflict, exemplifying the army's dedication to protecting the nation's citizens while promoting normalcy and stability, the officials said.