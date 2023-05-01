Lt Gen Adosh Kumar takes charge as DG of Artillery

Lt General Adosh Kumar on Monday took over as the new Director General of Artillery, prior to assuming the position, he was the Director General of Land, Works and Environment since July 2021.



Lt General Kumar, an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, was commissioned in 1986. He has done MSc (Defence Studies) from DSSC Wellington, MMS from CDM, Secunderabad and attended NDC in New Delhi. The Lt General also holds M Phil degrees from Osmania and Chennai Universities.

The Lt General has varied service exposure in all types of terrain during his Command/ Staff appointments. He has commanded his parent unit as part of Strike Corps and in the Counter Insurgency area in Northern Command, an Artillery Brigade in Eastern Command and Artillery Division as part of Strike Corps. He has tenanted various Staff appointments and has also been an instructor in NDA, School of Artillery and CDM.